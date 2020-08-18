J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,133.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

