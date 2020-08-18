J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 403.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. 8,667,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The company has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

