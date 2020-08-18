J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,824,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.