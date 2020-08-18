J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.38 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,409,000 after purchasing an additional 112,921 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,185. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49.

