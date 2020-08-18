J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 811,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $174.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.