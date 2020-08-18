J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,752 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,318,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,384,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

