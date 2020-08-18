J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $596,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. 2,071,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,160. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $216.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

