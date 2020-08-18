J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.39 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.70. 19,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,898. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $230.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.