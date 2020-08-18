J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $5.77 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.16. 2,408,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.54 and a 200-day moving average of $277.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

