Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.724-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $197.67. 637,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,658. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.