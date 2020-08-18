JD Coin (JDC) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. JD Coin has a market cap of $6.83 million and $1.00 million worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JD Coin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.01816199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00192828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,022,262 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

