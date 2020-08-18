John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 135,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

