JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,752 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.