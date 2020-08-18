Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,320,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.