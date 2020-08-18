Key Financial Inc Buys 609 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,127,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.