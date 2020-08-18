Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,005 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.