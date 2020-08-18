Key Financial Inc Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. 8,667,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. The company has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

