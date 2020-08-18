Key Financial Inc Has $267,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,891,000. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,310,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,694,000 after purchasing an additional 335,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.50. 811,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

