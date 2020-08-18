Key Financial Inc Has $419,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $164.38. 1,518,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

