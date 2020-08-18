Key Financial Inc Has $916,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 155.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.