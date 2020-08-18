Key Financial Inc Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,726. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

