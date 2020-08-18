Key Financial Inc Purchases 3,527 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

BP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 12,013,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

