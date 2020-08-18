Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

KO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 9,824,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,287,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

