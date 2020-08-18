Key Financial Inc Sells 1,722 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Key Financial Inc cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.3% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,258,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 376.7% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 505,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 399,845 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 276,607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 372,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 44,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 347,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 277,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,935. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

