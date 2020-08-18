KKR & Co Inc Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,011% compared to the average volume of 462 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

KKR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. 105,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,957,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

