Knuff & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. 403,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of -629.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.