Knuff & Co LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 654,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 47,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

SBUX stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

