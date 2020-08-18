Knuff & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 195.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.93. 163,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

