Knuff & Co LLC Sells 13,229 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 282,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,850. The company has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.52.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

