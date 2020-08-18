L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after buying an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after buying an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

