LATOKEN Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $139,902.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.62 or 0.05533343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014191 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

