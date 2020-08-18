LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.31 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $22.31 million and $44,203.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 91.9% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00099737 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,040,297,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,638,936 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.