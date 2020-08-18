Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,991,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

