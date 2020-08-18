Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $775,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $164.38. 1,518,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.