Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $277.97. 23,216,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,726,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $278.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

