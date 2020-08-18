Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.17. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

