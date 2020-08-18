Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. 6,190,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

