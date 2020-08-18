Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. 7,920,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,236,622. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

