Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 561 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

