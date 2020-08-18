Lynne Biggar Sells 5,500 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE V traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,592. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit