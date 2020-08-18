Maxim Integrated Products Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 815% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

MXIM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 137,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,415. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,132 shares of company stock worth $8,977,501. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

