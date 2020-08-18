Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301,253 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $186,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 61,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. 394,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957,804. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.