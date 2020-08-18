Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASH. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.17. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,379,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

