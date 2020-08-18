Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,243. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $289.22. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

