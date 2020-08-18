Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 482,329 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after acquiring an additional 473,474 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

