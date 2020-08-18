Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $174.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

