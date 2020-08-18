Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $291.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the lowest is $290.08 million. Monro reported sales of $324.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 466,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,541. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after buying an additional 358,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,961,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,704,000 after acquiring an additional 270,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monro by 4,081.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,840 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

