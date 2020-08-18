Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $283.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $296.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

