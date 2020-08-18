M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of M&T Bank worth $64,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Compass Point dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 551,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,921. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $116.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

