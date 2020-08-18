NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on GASNY. Societe Generale raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get NATURGY ENERGY /ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:GASNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. 18,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.